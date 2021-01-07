PHILO — Carla June Henderson, 66, of Philo passed away Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
She was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Watseka, the daughter of Charles Oliver and Betty June (Rouch) Struble Sr. She married Ronald R. Henderson on Nov. 25, 1978, in Watseka, and he proceeded her in death on Aug. 2, 2010.
She is survived by her sons, Jacob and Justin Henderson of Philo; mother, Betty June Struble; brother, Charles Oliver Struble Jr.; brother-in-law, Larry Henderson; and mother-in-law, Clara Mae Henderson.
She was a respiratory therapist at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign and was a quality documentation specialist for medical records. She graduated from Lakeview School of Medicine in 2001 in nursing and was a cath lab nurse at Covenant Hospital, Urbana, through OSF.
Carla loved horses and gardening. She especially loved her dogs, Gracie and Lyla, and pool time with the girls.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Because of COVID-19 virus protection, the visitation is limited to the number of visitors allowed at a time in the funeral home and will be assisted by the funeral home staff. We appreciate your courtesy for this understanding. Graveside services will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at 12:30 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. The Rev. Kathy Murphy will officiate.
Memorial may be made to the Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue nonprofit organization. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.