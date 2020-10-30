PAXTON — Carla Lynn Westfall, 54, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana and Cissna Park, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
She was born June 26, 1966, in Danville, the daughter of Donald Westfall and Janet (McMurray) Westfall.
Survivors include her mother, Janet of Savoy; one brother, Michael Westfall of Chicago; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald, and grandparents.
Carla was a member of Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church in Champaign. She loved music. During her school years, she played the flute, piano and organ. She enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts and other music performances. She collected Precious Moments figurines and would often join her mom in doing embroidering and other arts and crafts projects.
Beginning in her late teens, Carla struggled with a succession of health setbacks. But she was a fighter. One of her proudest accomplishments, after intensive physical and occupational therapy, was being able to move out of her parents’ home and into her own apartment, where she lived independently for several years.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and graveside services and burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Carla’s name can be made to the Accolade Healthcare on Pells Activity Department, 1001 E. Pells St., Paxton, IL 60957.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Carla’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.