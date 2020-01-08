HOMER — Carla L. Wisehart, 61, of Homer passed away at midnight on Jan. 6, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Celebration of Life gathering at Charlie’s in Homer will follow starting at 5:30 p.m.
Carla was born Aug. 27, 1958, in Urbana, the daughter of Harley and Mickey Dial Rogers. She married George Wisehart in 1995 in Urbana. He survives.
Survivors also include her mother, Mickey Rogers of Homer; daughter, Tammi (Roland) Chavez of New Lenox; son, David Wisehart of Villa Grove; son, Joe Wisehart (fiancé Chelsey Lowe) of Homer; daughter, Chelsey Wisehart (Dustin Morgan) of Mahomet; son, Cole Wisehart of Homer; sister, Carleen Taylor of Homer; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Connie Rogers.
Carla was a waitress at Charlie’s in Homer. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, painting and woodworking.