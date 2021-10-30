CHAMPAIGN — Carline B. Stottlar, 90, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Carline was born on Dec. 31, 1930, in Clewison, Fla., the daughter of Carl and Pauline (McDuffie) Stottlar.
She is survived by her daughter, Abby (David) Seiter, and was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James F. Stottlar; sister, JoAnn Vaughn; and brother, Robert Berner.
Carline took pride in her garden and loved to travel. She was a librarian at Danville Area Community College, retiring in 1995 after 15 years of employment. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Per Carline’s wishes, there will be no services held.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.