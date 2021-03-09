TOLONO — Carlos Arthur Lonberger I, 65, of Tolono passed away peacefully at 6:48 p.m. Friday (March 5, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born April 11, 1955, in Champaign, the son of Marjorie Jane (Phipps) Lonberger and Arthur Amos Lonberger. He spent the majority of his formative years in Tolono. The man he would call dad entered his life in 1972 when his mother was remarried to Charles Wayne Gillett. He graduated from Unity High School in 1973.
He attended Olivet Nazarene University and earned a degree in business. He earned his M.B.A. in 2000. While at ONU, he met, courted and married the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) Irene Hardin. They had their first date at Red Lobster, and he was so enamored with the young lady from Indianapolis that he proposed to her just three months later, Dec. 17, 1977. They were married on June 17, 1978, in Indianapolis at Morristown Christian Church. The Rev. Harry Hardin, Becky’s father, officiated the ceremony.
They spent much of their married life in the Champaign area, where Carlos started several successful business ventures, the most successful being Carlos’ Signs and Graphics. He was an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene. He retired from full time ministry while serving at Mansfield Community Church of the Nazarene in 2016.
Carlos was an accomplished musician with a deep baritone voice. Singing was not his only talent musically, he also played the bass guitar and the trombone. During the '90s, he traveled with a southern gospel group, the Crusaders. Carlos and Becky also traveled with their children, Carlos and Marji, as the Lonberger Family during that time. He held a special place in his heart for his beloved dog, Rudy. Carlos was never happier than when he was surrounded by his eight grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky; mother, Marjorie Gillett of Tolono; children, Carlos A. (Kristen) Lonberger II of Kankakee and Marji J. (Jeremy) Orr of Columbia City, Ind.; brother, the Rev. Earl (Tami) Gillett of Stockton, Calif.; sisters, Rebecca (Scott) Hoffman of Dunkirk, Tenn., Kathie (Chuck) Glasco of Rockford and Carol (Steve) Taylor of Ottawa, Ill.; eight grandchildren; and beloved dog, Rudy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wayne Gillett; and biological father, Arthur Amos Lonberger.
A celebration of life is scheduled to take place on March 11 at Champaign First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation begins at 5 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. The service will be livestreamed by the church at youtu.be/cdhwRxKMhMQ. Arrangements are by Freese Funeral Home.
Memorials can be sent to Kankakee County Living Resources Pregnancy Center, or you can visit their donation link at tinyurl.com/yp5dkb5j or pregnancyresourcecenter.org; to give, be sure to select the Kankakee Center.