DANVILLE — Carlotta Camille Jimson, 48, passed this life at 9:28 a.m. Saturday (July 9, 2022) at the University of Illinois Chicago Hospital.
She was born Sept. 26, 1973, in Danville, to Marilyn (Randle) and George (Spanky) Jimson III. Carlotta leaves to cherish her memory her greatest gift of all, her only child, Aliyah Nicole Jimson.
She is survived by her beloved parents, Marilyn (Randle) and George (Spanky) Jimson III; paternal grandmother, Ora D. Jimson; sister, Briana Jimson-Vaughn; nieces, Desiree' Shantell Isaac and Brittney Deshea Isaac; nephew, Angelo Vaughn Bernal; great-niece, Harmony Skye Davis; great-nephew, Ayden Amere Boyd; special brother, Forrest Rashad Puckett; and special aunt/sister Tanisha Michelle (Jimson) Allen and special sister Adrienne (Miles) Littlepaige. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Growing up, Carlotta attended Douglas Grade School, East Park Middle School, North Ridge Middle School and graduated from Danville High School in 1991. She later went on to obtain her associate degree from Danville Area Community College. And she was employed by Genpact-Dollar General Division as a process associate.
Carlotta's hobbies were bowling, reading, watching basketball, family game nights and all things LeBron James.
Carlotta was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Loretta Randle; paternal grandfather, George Jimson Jr.; an aunt, Georgia Jimson-Seward; and two amazing cousins, Wayne Puckett and Keya Miller.
A celebration of life will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Family will be present from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Eulogist will be Pastor Thomas W. Miller. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.