MAHOMET — Carlton R. Crosier, 73, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A Kentucky native, he was a graduate of Westport High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University and served his country in the U.S. Army.
His entrepreneurial spirit led to a lifelong career in sales and national sales management. He spent many years as a manufacturer’s representative for product lines including consumer electronics, furniture, housewares, model trains and toys.
He enjoyed boating, bowling, photography, woodworking, Motown music and watching Kentucky basketball.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Wanda Crosier, and parents, Sherman and Jean Crosier.
He is survived by his three children, Christy Hash (Travis), Kevin Crosier (Jamie) and Bryan Crosier (Kari); six grandchildren, Hannah and Sam Hash, Emily and Elijah Crosier, and Andrew and Katherine Crosier; a brother, Rick Crosier (Ashley); and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his caregivers for providing compassionate home health care.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet. Celebration of life services will be handled by Pearson Funeral Home, Louisville, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Beargrass Christian Church (beargrass.org), 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207; or the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org), 800-342-2383.