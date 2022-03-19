URBANA — Carlton Robert Mills, 79, died of pancreatic cancer in the home of his son in Urbana on Tuesday (March 15, 2022).
He began his education in a one-room schoolhouse in Hanover and graduated from Hanover high school in 1960. He then attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering in 1967. Carlton was an innovator at heart and loved being at the forefront of new projects. As such, his career path reflected that sense of adventure. As a senior, he worked on a computer programing project to guide a tractor in the field. At that point, he realized he liked computers better than tractors or fields!
He spent his decadeslong career at the cutting edge of software engineering, where he worked with numerous types of hardware and software, starting with the vacuum tube-based IBM 650, Fortran with punch cards, Algol (he was a lifelong devotee), Haskell (he was a leading expert), OS system programmer on the ILLIAC IV supercomputer (at the time the most powerful computer in the world), and, long after retirement, he kept abreast of tech advances and “talked shop” with young professionals. In the 1980s, he created an online database as part of a start-up using an ADA compiler and X.25 communications software on Unisys hardware. He was possibly the last programmer to have implemented a Bisync communications package (in C), and his work was implemented worldwide for Visa International, the Japanese banking system, and several New York brokerage firms. He was a leader in developing networking so that large and small computers could communicate with each other. Some companies he worked for include Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Army Corps of Engineers and GCOM.
Carlton met Joan Andrews at a meeting of new Baháʼís in Urbana in 1963. They had very different backgrounds, but they built a life together striving to respect their diversity. She said that the difference in their race (she is African American) was less to overcome than the difference in his rural and her urban upbringing!
He loved Baháʼu'lláh and his message of equality and unity of humanity. He strove to improve his ability to serve through lifelong learning and attention to the pressing needs of humanity. His quirky humor about life and his righteous anger at injustice and cruelty in the world will be especially missed. Carlton served the Baháʼí community for decades as treasurer of the Local Spiritual Assembly. After retirement, he went daily to the Baháʼí Center as if he were going to work. If anyone happened by, he was there to answer questions. He knew what was happening there and what needed to be done. A committee was needed to replace him. He also served as a Sunday school teacher for many age groups, including preschool.
Carlton lived to be of service to all. He’s the one you’d call if your car broke down and you were stranded — not to fix anything, but to rescue you. He’d even come over to trap a mouse in your kitchen in the middle of the night. He loved to drive, and if a friend or family member needed a ride — even hundreds of miles — he’d take them. He liked driving and talking to people so much that he worked as an Uber driver for several years.
Carlton was born July 16, 1942, in Elizabeth, to Robert Isaac Mills and Charlotte (McKinley) Mills, the first of 10 children. As the oldest in a big family, he learned that soothing a baby was immensely useful and important, and he became very good at it. He delighted in babies and little ones and loved playing with them.
Carlton was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. He reveled in their achievements and loved to share their stories.
Carlton is survived by Joan (Andrews), his wife of over 57 years; his adult children, Kathryn (Bernal), Rana, Robert and Shaun (Monica); six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Richard and James, and survived by Peter, Douglas, Andrew, Susan, Jane, Debra and Phillip, his younger siblings, as well as their many children and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Burial Park, 802 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana. A celebration of life will be on Monday, March 21, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Urbana Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St., Urbana.