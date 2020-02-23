CHAMPAIGN — Carmencita P. Coronel, left to the hands of God at the age of 81, at 7:08 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
According to her wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be a private service later.
She was born Dec. 31, 1938, in Caracas, Venezuela, a daughter of Alejandro and Carmen (Olavez) Coronel and sister of Alejandro Coronel.
Survivors include one daughter, Alejandra (Dave) Griffet of Champaign, and she feels very blessed to have the best mother in the world. She was the best mom, Tata, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. She was also the best friend and stranger you could have ever met. Those who met her will remember her great sense of humor.
Carmencita was a psychology doctor and came to United States at the age of 59; she was brave to leave everything behind and move. Despite the struggles she knew she would face upon moving to another country, she was determined to pursue a better future for her and her daughter. This decision can tell you the kind of person Carmencita was. Also, she was a kind, funny, unique, intelligent, passionate, responsible, loyal, forgiving, faithful, hardworking, dedicated and generous mother. Her love and dedication to her daughter is something that her daughter will forever be grateful for, and one that she will never be able to follow because Carmencita truly was an amazing woman.
