CHAMPAIGN — Carmen M. Goering, 95, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Carmen Mercedes Camacho was born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, to Mercedes Merced and Fructuoso Camacho, on Nov. 26, 1926.
She is survived by three children, Carol Moravec (Robert), Myrna Perkins (George) and Bryan Goering (Billie Jo); and a close nephew, Joel Camacho (Tina). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Gregory and David Moravec, Laura DeNicola and Rebecca Hill, Bryan Dale Goering, Shannon Siemer and Jarrett and Jed Goering; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Maria Luisa Rivera (Samuel); brothers, Jesus M. Camacho Colon (Aurora) and Ernesto Camacho; and many nieces and nephews.
She married Dr. Ralph W. Goering on Dec. 11, 1948, who predeceased her. They enjoyed a full life together, moving several times as Dr. Goering’s career progressed. They set down roots in Champaign in 1969, where she made many friends through her many activities. Especially dear to her were her friends made through her 42 years of playing tennis, retiring at age 92. She was also involved in the Senior Olympics, running the 50-yard dash, long jump and tennis, earning many gold medals.
A vivacious spirit, she loved to cook (her love language!) and spend time with her family and friends. She also loved to travel, visiting Europe, South America and her many trips to Puerto Rico to see family.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a memorial service on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave., Urbana, IL 61801. The family would like to invite everyone to share any stories or memories they have of Carmen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heifer International (heifer.org), the Mennonite Central Committee (mcc.org) or Mobility Worldwide (mobilityworldwide.org/affiliates/kansas-moundridge). Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.