CHAMPAIGN — Carol Ann McCoy, 71, of Champaign passed away Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mount Pulaski.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chestnut. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services in Laenna Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Carol was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Decatur, the daughter of Vernon Wayne Rodman and Opal Irene (Jones). She married Wesley McCoy on July 7, 1992.
Carol was of the Methodist faith. She was a stay-at-home mom during her children’s early years; was a home sales representative for Sarah Coventry jewelry; was an accomplished seamstress, often making formal and wedding gowns; and was an advertising representative for several newspapers.
Carol was a member of Eastern Illinois ABATE and enjoyed bunco and music. She loved to play the organ, played the accordion and was learning to play the banjo. In her earlier years, she played softball and would cartwheel across home plate with each homerun she hit. Her love, sense of humor, spunk and guidance will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her husband, Wesley McCoy; daughter, Diedra (John) Stewart; son, Kurtis (Laura) Cowgur; stepson, John W. (Chanda) McCoy; grandchildren, Emma, William and Paige Stewart and Chloe, Corinne and Wayne Cowgur; stepgrandchildren, Jarron McCoy and Alayna McCoy; sister, Martha (Dean) Sasse; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.