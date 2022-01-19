NORMAL — Carol Ann Souk, 74, formerly of Normal, went to heaven Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022) after an inspiring and courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 22, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
She was a graduate of the University of Illinois, receiving her B.A., with honors, in English with a minor in psychology. She used her degree to earn a teaching certification and enjoyed many years teaching English to high school students as well as adults. She married her forever love, James Souk, on Sept. 9, 1979, in Urbana. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and “Noni.” She was a lover of history, reading, art, world traveling, decorating, music, flowers, gardening and all things that moved the spirit. She was also a lover of fun and mischief, especially with her grandchildren.
She had an enduring faith and trust in Jesus, which touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Souk of Galena; children, Daniel Souk (Wediana), Rebecca Souk, Katie (Kevin) Good, Steve Souk, Libby (Eric) Johnson, Alison (Donald) Burrow, Joshua Souk and Mollie (Seth) Sample; 14 beloved grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Pramern Sriratana and his wonderful staff for the excellent care she received for over 18 years. Online condolences may be left for the family at furlongfuneralchapel.com.