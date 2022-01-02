INDIANAPOLIS — Carol Baker, 74, formerly of Champaign and Farmer City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Carol was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of Bill Brown and Ellen Hurley.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Baker, as well as her sisters, Sherry Virts and Mikela Schmidt.
Carol is survived by her sons, Matthew of California and Nathan (Mary Beth) of Indiana; and daughter, Sarah (Brian) Jones of Illinois; as well as her grandchildren, Ellen, Charlie, Brylan and Vivian. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Brown (Kay) of Indiana; and sisters, Susie Spires and Jennifer Bidwell (Bob) of Ohio.
Carol grew up in Ohio and Illinois, where she met and married Rick in 1965. They began their journey in Peoria, eventually settling in the Champaign area, where they lived for 20-plus years. Carol built a career at Personal Care HMO (now Coventry Health Care), where she started with a part-time customer service position to fill the time as her children got older and finished as a director at the company (unsurprising to anyone who knew her).
After building a beautiful home in Farmer City, where they lived for several years, Carol and Rick retired and began a new adventure in Gallatin, Tenn., where they started from scratch, building another wonderful home and quickly making lifelong friends. Upon Rick's passing, Carol moved back to the midwest to be closer to family, continuing the trend of building a gorgeous house wherever she went.
Carol's favorite pastimes included attending her grandchildren's events, decorating, shopping, hosting parties, baking, gardening, rooting for the Illini and terrorizing friends and family with rides in the golf cart. Mostly she enjoyed spending time and laughing with people, loved ones and strangers alike.
There will be a private burial service for family at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
There will also be a memorial service open to all beginning at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or North Side Food Pantry, Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46260 (giving.ncsservices.org/App/Giving/NCS-1291) in memory of Carol Baker.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.