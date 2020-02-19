Carol Boitnott Feb 19, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Carol Boitnott, 79, of Rantoul died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Accolade Senior Living, Paxton. No services are planned at this time. Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers