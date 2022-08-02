SIDNEY — Carol J. Coleman, 84, of Sidney passed away at 6:25 p.m. Sunday (July 31, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Carol was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Sidney, the daughter of Norval and Beulah (Miller) Smith. She married Jack Coleman on Dec. 20, 1980, in Champaign. He survives.
She is also survived by her sons, Steve Osterbur and Kenny Osterbur, both of Royal; stepdaughters, Joleen (Bill) Hellman of Reno, Nev., and Jeanie (David) Adair of Tulsa, Okla.; stepson, Jeff Coleman of Reno; seven grandchildren, Stacy Osterbur, Lane Osterbur, Emma Osterbur, David Decker, Zachary Decker, Michael Decker and Miranda Miller; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joan (John) Vito of Rockford.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Kyle Osterbur.
Carol loved flowers, being outside, animals, camping, traveling and collecting antiques.
Memorials may be made to the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.