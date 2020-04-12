URBANA — Carol Mae Corry, 86, of Urbana, formerly of Tolono and Champaign, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbana.
Carol was born May 9, 1933, in Goodfield, the daughter of Benjamin and Marie Janssen King Heiser. Carol married Robert Weller on Aug. 28, 1968. She had two children and Robert had four children.
Robert served in the Navy in World War II. He was a member of the Urbana Human Relations Commission and the Young Republicans and was active in precinct politics. They made their home in Urbana until Robert’s death on Sept. 26, 1971.
Carol married Leslie "Les" Corry in Champaign on Sept. 2, 1972. She had three teenagers. He had four teenagers and a kindergartner. They made their first home together in Tolono.
Les was secretary of Corry Insurance in Sadorus and later secretary of Pesotum Mutual Insurance Co. in Villa Grove. He served on the Tolono Library Board for several years. They retired to Champaign. From May 16, 2006, until Les passed away on Aug. 9, 2015, Les and Carol resided happily together at Amber Glen in Urbana.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Melvin Heiser; husband, Robert Weller; husband, Leslie Corry; son, Terry Corry; son, Terry Hoeft; daughter, Lois Weller; and granddaughter, Amanda Swope Schildt.
She is survived by daughters, Debra Hoeft and Susan Welch of Urbana, Marcia Swope of Horseshoe Bend, Ark., Donna (Steve) Hopkins of St. Joseph and Carol Ingram of South Fulton, Tenn.; and sons, Andrew (Joanne) Weller of Philo, Randal (Kathy) Corry of London, Ky., and Timothy Corry of Eureka. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and one great-great-grandson.
Carol graduated from Eureka High School, attended Parkland College and received her LPN license in 1975. She served as an LPN at Burnham Hospital in Urbana for several years. She was a member of Windsor Road Christian Church.
Carol’s favorite activities included dancing, shopping and celebrating birthdays and holidays with her children and grandchildren -- particularly celebrations at Red Lobster. She enjoyed hosting cookouts, Easter egg hunts and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She delighted in making dirt pudding and chips and dip for the grandchildren as well as adding extra candy to the Easter baskets and filling the Christmas stockings for each of the grandchildren.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, Urbana, is handling arrangements for Carol to be buried at Bailey Cemetery, Tolono.
A celebration of life service for Carol will be held at a future date.
Memorials to Salt and Light would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, at renner-wikoffchapel.com.