MANSFIELD — Carol Ann (Sorey) Dawson, 74, of Mansfield, formerly of Chatsworth and Fairbury, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 16, 2021, surrounded by family.
Carol was born May 26, 1946, in Fairbury, to Homer and Jessie (Hopper) Sorey. She married Richard B. “Spanky” Dawson on July 18, 1964, in Fairbury.
She is survived by her son, Shane (Cherri Onopa) of Carbondale, Colo.; a sister, Shirley Mynatt of Maynardville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Richard preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Sorey and Clem Sorey; and sisters, Geneva Hurt, Joan Schmidt, Helen Beckoff and Belle Richardson.
Carol was talented at making crafts and loved her flowers and gardening. She previously owned the Flower Cart flower shop in Chatsworth and was a loving mother, wife, aunt and devoted friend to so many and will be deeply missed.