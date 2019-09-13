CHAMPAIGN — Carol Ann Elston peacefully passed away at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at home after bravely fighting cancer for the third time. She was an inspiration to her family and friends as she fought her many battles with constant hope and optimism.
Carol was born March 9, 1938, to William and Visa Mary Cavanaugh. Besides her sister, Marilyn Burke (Larry), Carol is survived by her daughters, Traci Taylor (Bobby), Candi Murphy (Mike) and Brenda Elston (Brent), and her son, Scott Elston; her grandchildren, Katie and Beau Taylor, Evan, Jake and Kyra Elston, and Grace Proffitt; and great-grandchildren, Sloane Taylor, Joshua and Paige Aydt, and Eisley and Ian Elston. Carol’s grandchildren brought her great joy, and her desire to watch them meet milestones in their life was the reason she willingly underwent cancer treatments.
Carol was a proud graduate of Champaign High School. She maintained close friendships from that time, enjoying lunch with those friends on the last Friday of every month. Carol worked for 30 years for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Her weekly Wednesday lunches with her friends from the department were the highlight of her week.
Faith, family and friends were the pillars of Carol’s life, and how she gave of her time reflected these priorities. Carol was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Champaign, Rebounders, Red Hat and Quilters Guild. Carol volunteered for Carle Auxiliary Guest House and Resale Shop. She enjoyed the many trips and friendships she made while traveling with the Urbana Park District. Her favorite trip was the cruise from Hawaii to Australia and New Zealand.
Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Morgan Memorial Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Carol’s smile and greeting of, “Hello, hello, hello,” will be greatly missed as well as her contagious joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Champaign or Cunningham Children’s Home.
