URBANA — Carol Joan Erickson, 90, of Urbana passed away on Thursday (June 4, 2020) at Country Health in Gifford. She was born on May 6, 1930, in Kane, Pa.
She met the love of her life, Donald, when they were 6 years old at Sunday school. They were married on Jan. 25, 1952, in Warren, Pa. They moved to Urbana in 1966 to give their four children the opportunity of a good college education. She worked in the Psychology Department at the University of Illinois until her retirement. Her interests and talents were wide and varied; she was witty and engaged in current events until the very end of her life. She will be greatly missed by many!
We were all very blessed to have her in our lives as long as we did. She leaves behind an amazing legacy to her family. Family is everything, lots of laughter and love. She is survived by her children, Susan (Kevin) Phillips of Pagosa Springs, Colo., Donna (David) Williams of Ames, Iowa, Christine McKenry of Urbana and Michael (Leslie) Erickson of St. Charles; and her grandchildren, Sean and Joshua Phillips, Emily Gerten, Erica Kirkpatrick, Andrew Smith, Morgan Nierenhausen, Donald Erickson, Karl Erickson and Alyssa Erickson. She had 11 great-grandchildren ranging in age from 18 years to 2 months.
We will all miss the smells of cinnamon rolls, homemade bread and the flowers she loved to grow, as well as beautiful quilts and the best Halloween costumes ever made. Mostly we will miss her humor and the great love and pride she had in each and every member of her family. Her life was a job very well done and very much appreciated by all of us.
Her husband and soul mate passed away on Dec. 26, 2005. They have a lot of catching up to do. I can see them now, sitting outside enjoying the flowers and their beloved cardinals, smiling and laughing in the sunshine. Dan and Jo are together again enjoying each other's presence.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.