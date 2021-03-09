CHAMPAIGN — Carol May Freeman, 87, of Champaign passed away Thursday morning (March 4, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
She was born May 20, 1933, to John Clements and Freda Sullivan Markel.
She is survived by a daughter, Roberta D. Duitsman; granddaughter, Laura Auterman Phillips; grandson, John Dallas Duitsman; sister, Mary Bullock; three great-grandchildren, William Collin Phillips, Jacob Kolby Phillips and Kylie Rain Kipa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, John “Jack” Markel, Glenn “Buck” Markel and William “Bill” Markel Sr.
“See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.” — Exodus 23:20
No services will be held at this time. Lux Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.