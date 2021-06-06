SADORUS — Carol G. Browning, 85, of Sadorus, IL, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his residence.
Private family services will be held.
Mr. Browning was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Macedonia, Ill., the son of Jonathon and Wynnette Phillips Browning. He married Kay Nelson on June 30, 1956. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Jill (William) Abbott of Bement; his son, Scott Browning of Atwood; a sister, Idalene Watkins of Arthur; six grandchildren, Jason Browning, Joshua Browning, Jennifer Scott, Zachariah Abbott, Hannah Abbott-LaPayne and John Browning; and six great-granddaughters, Mara, Ava, Evelyn, Adeline, Reagan and Gracelyn.
Carol was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery Browning; a brother, Gary Browning; and a sister, Linda Sue Frey.
Carol was the Sadorus Township Road Commissioner for 16 years and worked as a machinist at Kraft for 33 years. He was a Model T enthusiast and enjoyed other antique cars.
After retiring, Carol enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, puttering in his garage and yard. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed telling stories of his childhood.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol Browning family.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences maybe shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.