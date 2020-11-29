CHAMPAIGN — Carol F. Grothe, 82, of Champaign died at 1:50 p.m. Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Carol was born July 30, 1938, in DeWitt, a daughter of John and Mildred Hart Walden. She married Donald Grothe Sr. on Dec. 10, 1960, in Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Julie Grothe of Fishers, Ind., Donald Grothe Jr. of Champaign, Karen Grothe of Lawrence, Ind., and Terrie (Ken) Mossberg of Peotone.
She was preceded in death by one sister.
She graduated from Clinton High School in 1956 and from Mercy Hospital’s Nursing School in 1959. Carol worked as a registered nurse at Mercy and Carle hospitals.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.