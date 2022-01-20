CISCO — Carol J. Gulley, 84, of Cisco joined her husband in heaven Tuesday morning (Jan. 18, 2022) at home in Monticello.
Carol was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Decatur, the only child of James and Emma (Wichert) Franklin. She married Melvin H. Gulley on May 31, 1959, and was a homemaker and farmer’s wife extraordinaire on their farm outside of Cisco. During her rich life, she served as state auxiliary president and volunteered for the Kirby Hospital Auxiliary and at Carle Foundation Hospital. She was an early member and avid organist for Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello. Among other hobbies, she pursued gardening, quilting and bridge, as well as traveling and befriending strangers. In recent years, she remarked, “I’ve had a good life. I’ve raised wonderful children and grandchildren. I’m ready to see my husband in heaven.”
She is survived by her children, Philip (Cheryl) Gulley of Auburn, Calif., Annette (Robert) VanDuren of Tyler, Texas, and Celeste (Janie Rider) Gulley of Mahomet. Carol is also survived by four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and a great-grandchild.
In addition to Melvin, she was preceded in death by her parents and many dearly beloved friends.
A funeral service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello, at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, with Pastor Julia Rademacher officiating.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Monticello. Her family would like to thank the staff of The Villas of Holly Brook for making her comfortable in her last moments. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.