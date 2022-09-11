BROCTON — Carol A. Hales was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at home.
She was born to Clifton and Dolores Bender on Nov. 19, 1947, in Edwards County.
She graduated from Eastern Illinois University, and taught school at West Salem before she met her husband, Kent, and moved to Brocton. They had 51 amazing years together.
Carol is survived by her husband Kent of Brocton; three daughters, Keri (Bill Liffick) of Tuscola, Jana (Allen Willison) of Moscow Mills, Mo., and Jami (Kenneth Ramm) of Royal; five grandchildren, Jacie and Noah Willison, Juliana Liffick, and Mason and Brylee Ramm; three brothers, Alan (Carol) Bender of Keller, Texas, Fred (Teri) Bender of Mt. Carmel, and Robert Bender of Inverness, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Bender.
Carol was employed for 13 years at the Harry & David's store in Tuscola until it closed.
Carol will be remembered for being a wonderful mother and grandmother, who enjoyed putting together Charles Wysocki puzzles, reading mysteries, and cooking for her family — especially her pecan pie and deviled eggs. No family meal was complete without them.
She is going to be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in honor of Carol can be made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital Cancer Center.