Carol Heiser Sep 1, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FOOSLAND — Carol Heiser, 86, of Foosland died at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital-Annex. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos