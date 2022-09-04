FOOSLAND — Mary Carol Heiser, 86, peacefully passed away at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2022) at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Emily Little officiating. Burial will follow in East Bend Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher United Methodist Church missions program.
Carol was born Dec. 27, 1935, in Champaign County, a daughter of Guy and Leta Kaufmann Stappenbeck. She married Lowell D. Heiser on Aug. 7, 1954, in Fisher.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lowell D. Heiser of Foosland. She is also survived by three children, Jeffrey (Debbie) Heiser of Byron, Christine (John) Anderson of Normal and Karen (Brian) Sierens of Oskaloosa, Iowa; five grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Heiser, John (Angie) Heiser, Dana Anderson, Kelly (Troy) Gipple and Bradley Sierens; three precious great-grandchildren, Hailey Heiser, Aurora Heiser and Jenna Carol Heiser; two brothers, Glen Stappenbeck of Normal and Guy (Joy) Stappenbeck of Foosland; and a sister, June Stayton of Fishers, Ind.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Estes.
Carol was the Fisher United Methodist Church secretary for many years. She was very involved in her church, serving as youth director for over 30 years. She was the junior high Sunday school teacher and later combined with the high school class and co-taught with her husband, Lowell. After retiring, she taught adult Sunday school. She and Lowell traveled with many mission-trip groups to many places to work and share God’s word. Carol served on the Fisher school board for seven-and-a-half years and was the director of the mentoring program at the high school for 10 years.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all of her family and friends.