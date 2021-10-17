SAVOY — Carol Y. (Eller) Hollern, 77, of Savoy passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 6:35 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred Eller; and grandson, Broc Hollern.
She is survived by her husband, John Hollern of Savoy; son Jon “Greg”ory (Karen) Hollern of Monticello; son Christoper Hollern of Rantoul; six grandchildren, Koree (Luke) Miller of Rolla, Mo., Ashlee (Caleb) Burton of Monticello, Jordan Hollern (fiance’ Lauryn) of Pesotum, Dayton (Shelby) Hollern of White Heath, Haley Hollern of Iowa City, Iowa, and Jace Hollern of Champaign; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale (Corrin) Eller of Evergreen, Colo.
She was born on July 13, 1944, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, to Robert and Mildred Eller. She attended Opdyke Country School and graduated from Centralia High School in 1962. She married the love of her life, John E. Hollern, on Sept. 23, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centralia. In October 1966, Carol and John with their oldest son relocated to Champaign for John’s work. While the boys were growing up, Carol was very involved with school functions, PTA and various other activities of the boys’.
She retired from the University of Illinois bookstore, where she met many great people. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Parish in Champaign. Her and John’s story is that of true love and commitment after just celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. Carol was an amazing grandma and great-grandma (Little Grandma) to those she loved dearly. She loved Christmas, family get-togethers, reading, cooking and baking, gardening, coffee with friends and just all things family. She especially enjoyed annual family vacations to Branson, Mo., and her and Johnny’s annual trip to Estes Park, Colo. She was a beautiful woman both inside and out and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Memorials can be made to St. Matthew Catholic School or the American Lung Association in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.