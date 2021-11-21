TUSCOLA — Carol Irene Bauer, formerly of Tuscola, Atwood, and Petersburg, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
Carol is survived by her husband, William T. Bauer; two sons, Carl Bauer of rural Ivesdale and Michael (Sarah) Bauer of Villa Grove; a daughter, Lorianne Bauer of Champaign; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jayden and Cameron Bauer; two great-grandchildren, Cassidy Underwood and Caydin Gandy; a brother, David (Donna) Schmidt of London, Ky.; and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl H. and Irene F. Shaffer Schmidt.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Carol met Bill while studying home economics at Eastern Illinois University. He introduced her to his family and the Catholic Church. Her love of both was a cornerstone for the rest of her life.
She and Bill were married in 1958. In short order, they settled in Petersburg, where they built their family. The farm called Bill, and they moved to Tuscola.
She loved to play the piano. Once the kids were out of the house, she pursued her passion of helping others in to the Catholic faith as RCIA coordinator for many years.
Carol took great joy in cats, family and spending time with her many friends.
