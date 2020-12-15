ATWOOD — Carol L. Mateer, 77, of Atwood, currently residing at Carriage Crossing, Arcola, passed away at 4:02 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements
Carol was born Oct. 7, 1943, in Wayne City, the daughter of Sherwood and Nina Clevenger Day. She married Charles “Chuck” Mateer on Nov. 3, 1962, in Atwood. He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2018.
Surviving are her son, Brian (Leanne) Mateer of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Matthew and Lauren Mateer; great-grandson, Mason Stroud; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Rogers of Camargo and Margaret “Maggie” Kappes of Tolono; and brother, Dennis (Bonnie) Day of Lovington.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol worked many years as an RN for Carle Clinic in Urbana and for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.
