WESTVILLE — Carol Lynn Anderson of Westville passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at home surrounded by her beloved husband and daughters.
Carol was born on Dec. 7, 1950, to Hershel and Mildred (Hillard) Nickle, Danville. She was baptized at Grape Creek Baptist Church. She married Bruce Wayne Anderson on June 21, 1969, in Grape Creek Church.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bruce Anderson; daughters, Amy (Brett) (Anderson) Penick and Tina (Jarred) (Anderson) Carter; beloved grandchildren, Aaron, Lauren, Brady, and Aubrey; sister, Lisa (Joe) (Nickle) Stewart; brothers, Wayne (Nancy) Nickle, David (Lisa) Nickle and Thomas Nickle; and sister-in-law, Tammy Nickle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Mildred (Hillard) Nickle; brother, Leslie (Tammy) Nickle; and infant sister, Elizabeth Nickle.
Carol was the second born of seven children and the oldest daughter, affording her the role of being a frequent babysitter, housekeeper and cook. She often talked lovingly about taking care of her “bratty” brothers and wild baby sister. She was a devoted daughter and sister and valued her relationships with all family members.
Carol spent the majority of her formative years in the Danville and Westville communities. She had happy memories of her times at Grape Creek School and Westville High School, where she graduated in 1969. Carol also attended Danville Area Community College. Carol worked as a paraprofessional at Westville High School with special-needs students for 25 years. She was passionate about teaching life skills, community training and social skills so her “kids” could live their fullest lives. Carol also drove bus 6 for the Westville School District for 28 years, navigating the bumpy, curvy roads of Grape Creek and Hawbuck.
Carol’s most proud accomplishment was her 51-year marriage to her high school sweetheart and love, Bruce. Carol and Bruce worked hard to build their dreams of a home and family. They loved traveling and took the trip of their dreams to Hawaii in 2004. Carol was a loving, devoted, fierce mother to Amy and Tina. She was a constant force in their lives and was over the moon to become a grandmother. Nothing made her happier than spending time with Aaron, Lauren, Brady and Aubrey.
Carol cultivated deep relationships with all those she loved, including many lifetime friendships. She loved dinners with the “gang,” adventures with Gloria and Jim, shopping with Lisa, fun lunches with Angie and Julie and porch swinging with Ron and Pat. She was always there to lend support when friends and families were in need. She lived life to its fullest and left a legacy of love that will forever be remembered by all those who knew her.
A memorial celebration of Carol’s life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday prior to her service at the funeral home. She will be accorded cremation rites, as per her wishes. It is kindly requested face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced by those in attendance of the visitation and service.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the Carle Cancer Center, Urbana. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.