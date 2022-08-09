GIFFORD — Carol T. Martin, 79, of Gifford passed away at 11:52 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, and one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is in charge of arrangements.
Carol was born June 7, 1943, in Champaign, the daughter of John and Trientje (Freiden) Martin.
She is survived by one sister, Anna (Larry) Kammin of Gifford; one brother, Byran Martin of Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Henry Martin and Frederick Martin.
Carol graduated from Rantoul Township High School. She helped her family with farming for many years. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, and the Women of Immanuel Sewing Group. Carol was always willing to help with church activities whenever she was asked. She always enjoyed being with family.
Memorials may be made to Kopmann Cemetery or an organization of the family choice. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.