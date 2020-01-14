CHAMPAIGN — Carol A. Nunn, 65, of Champaign died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service at 5, on Jan. 16, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St. in Champaign. Pastor Bob Rasmus will officiate. Burial will be private and at a later date.
Carol was born on Aug. 13, 1954, in Champaign, a daughter of Merle and Edith (Wiens) Heiser. She married Steve Nunn on Sept. 23, 2002, at the Urbana courthouse. He survives and resides in Champaign.
Other survivors include a stepson, Oshay M. Nunn of Carbondale; a sister, Cleona (Dean) Swartzentruber of Fisher; a brother, John (Lisa) Heiser of Fisher; and three nephews and one niece.
Carol had many interests, but her favorite was riding the Harley-Davidson with her husband. She was always supportive, and they rode their motorcycle extensively, even a coast-to-coast trip.
She worked in the library at Parkland College, earning retirement in 2002.
