NORMAL — Carol A. O’Connor, beloved “Senior Sibling,” devoted aunt and treasured friend, 81, of Normal, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral Mass and celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a future date at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Seymour. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.
She was born March 18, 1938, in Champaign, the first child of Stanley Michael and Mary Catherine Smith O’Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Justin and Stephen.
Surviving to remember her beautiful life and spirit are her siblings, Mary Joy O’Connor of Champaign, Angela (Brian) Davis of Bloomington, Camille (Blake) Munson of Bellflower and Timothy (Pamela) O’Connor of White Heath; 10 nephews and nieces; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; and countless friends and extended family.
Carol graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Urbana, in 1958. She started her career as a registered nurse in the Obstetrics Department at Mercy Hospital, where she worked until 1972. That year, she boldly relocated to Normal to further her education and career.
She enrolled at Illinois State University to pursue her degree and was hired almost immediately to join the Labor and Delivery/Birthing Center at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington. Carol earned a bachelor’s degree in health education in 1981, all while nursing full time. She retired in 2009 from OSF after 37 years of service and thousands of babies she lovingly helped bring into the world.
Over the years, it was not unusual to have parents and grandparents come up to her and fondly say, “Nurse O’Connor, you were there when my babies were born — your kindness and help meant so much to us.” Her impact was indeed far-reaching. There is a certain symmetry that her last hours were spent in the place where she gave so much to so many over the decades.
Carol was an inveterate Cubs fan, avid reader of all literary genres and loved working crossword puzzles — always in pencil, even though she was a master at them! She was proud of her large family and reveled in their accomplishments. She was considered the family archivist and documentarian, always with a camera in hand.
Carol will be remembered for her sparkling wit, zany sense of humor and unbridled generosity. Well done, Senior Sibling, well done. Let’s get this show on the road!
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.