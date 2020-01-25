Carol O'Connor Jan 25, 2020 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLOOMINGTON — Carol A. O’Connor, 81, of Normal, formerly of Seymour, died at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers