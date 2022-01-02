MONTICELLO — Carol A. Reis, 76, of Monticello passed away at 9:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.
Carol was born Feb. 14, 1945, in Decatur, the daughter of Carl and Beatrice (Leggett) Hall. She married Bill Reis on Dec. 7, 1962, in Champaign.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bill Reis of Monticello; two sons, Tim Reis (Dani) of DeLand and Rob Reis of Bement; a daughter, Angie Reis of Decatur; a grandson, Trevor Tran; and three brothers, Larry Hall (Betty) of Bellevue, Canada, Rick Hall (Patti) of Rochester, Wis., and Randy Hall (Susan) of White Heath.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol was owner/operator of the Gamble Store in Monticello and bookkeeper for IRE Motorcycle Shop in Champaign. She was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello, the Monticello Junior Women’s Club, and the Monticello Chamber of Commerce.
Carol enjoyed cooking, gardening, being outdoors and going to the cabin in Minnesota.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, the American Cancer Society or St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.