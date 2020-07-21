CHAMPAIGN — Carol A. Rosemier, 88, of Champaign died at 12:35 p.m. Saturday (July 18, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care, Farmer City.
Carol was born June 10, 1932, in Champaign, a daughter of the Henry and Viola Saggessor Dennis.
Survivors include her children, Charles Rosemier of Savoy, Dennis Rosemier of Seymour, Larry Rosemier of Rantoul and Susan Coller of Mansfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Corem “Doc” Dennis (Wanda).
She was preceded in death by two brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prairielands Boy Scout Council.
Private family services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).