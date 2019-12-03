GIBSON CITY — Carol S. Gillespie, 80, of Gibson City, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Carol was born March 25, 1939, in Minier to Perry and Luella Graber French. She married Orville E. Gillespie on Oct. 12, 1958, in Minier. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1992. Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Carol is survived by one daughter, Terry (Robb) Fields of Gibson City; one son, Barry Gillespie of El Paso; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy King of Normal.
Carol was a member of Mackinaw Christian Church. She also attended Gibson City United Methodist Church. Carol last worked at Farm & Fleet.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Christian Church or Gibson City United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at haenselfuneralhome.com.