CHAMPAIGN — Carol (Teegarden) Decker, 88, of Champaign, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Evergreen Place in Champaign.
She was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Prairie Green Township, the daughter of Eldon and Ruth (Stoup) Teegarden. She married John William Decker II on July 5, 1952, at the First Christian Church in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann (David) Quigg of Champaign and Molly (Stephen) Ayers of Champaign; one son, John William (Diana) Decker III of Winterville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Joseph (Alex) Decker, William Decker, Rachel (Chris) Haverstrom, Andrew Ayers, Alexandra (Rémy) Braconnot and Hannah (Joseph) Trautman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William (Leena) Teegarden.
Carol worked at FMC in Hoopeston as a secretary and then spent time as a homemaker raising her family. She later managed Adler’s Dress Shop in Hoopeston for several years. She was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ and the Hoopeston Garden Club.
She was an avid antique collector, enjoyed working as a wedding coordinator and had an interest in interior decorating. Carol also enjoyed spending time with her friends at Hubbard Trail Country Club, playing bridge and traveling with her husband.
A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Kris Light officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Carol’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.