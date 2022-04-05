MAHOMET — As a school nurse for many years, Carol Terstriep was not able to give out medication for many of the maladies impacting the students who came to see her. Instead, she bought bags of mints that she gave out to students. Stuffy nose? Have a mint. Headache? Mint. Stomachache? Mint. Failed test, harsh words or heartache? Try a mint. They really did help, and she really did care for and worry about the students who came to see her.
The real magic of the mint, though, was in taking the time to listen to their problems. She advocated for students and helped many connect with local organizations when they needed glasses and hearing aids and other resources beyond what the school could provide.
Years after retiring, she wondered about several students and what happened to them. Caring for others was what her life was all about.
Carol Ann Terstriep, 83, died peacefully at home on Thursday (March 31, 2022).
She was born in Quincy. Growing up in a small house during wartime, she didn’t have a lot of toys, so she would chat with her neighbors for entertainment. This led to her lifelong skill of easily talking with people and making friends.
She graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1956. During these years, she worked as a lifeguard and as an attendant at a children’s boarding school. Upon graduating from high school, she earned a scholarship to attend Blessing Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1959). She later earned her BSN at Eastern Illinois University.
While attending Quincy High School, Carol met her lifelong love, Mike Terstriep, on a blind date. They were married for over 60 years. Carol and Mike built their life in the Champaign-Urbana area. Carol worked for a time as a hospital nurse, at Kraft Foods as an industrial nurse and at a nursing home. She found her work home and developed lifelong friendships when she began working as a school nurse in Urbana schools for 22 years until she retired in 1994. She also volunteered time as a parish nurse at the Savoy United Methodist Church. She was a member of Psi Iota Xi philanthropic sorority for years and enjoyed the Carle Foundation Hospital Women’s Legacy Circle.
As her own life was saved by receiving blood, Carol donated nearly 10 gallons of blood over her lifetime. Having lost a newborn baby, she also worked with a local hospital to donate a special crib that allows families who have lost their newborns to spend time with the infant.
Carol cherished time with her family and traveling with her husband and friends. She was interested in genealogy, enjoyed her water aerobics class and friendships there, and relaxing in northern Wisconsin. She especially loved any moments she could spend with her granddaughters.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; infant daughter, Jennifer; and brother, Thomas Wilson, of Quincy.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Terstriep of White Heath, and daughter, Amy Terstriep of West Lafayette, Ind. The true lights of her life were her four granddaughters, Ellen (Jeremy) Leskovisek, Julia Terstriep, Samantha (Nick) Stokowski and Grace Terstriep; as well as a great-granddaughter, Ava.
In Carol’s honor, please care for those around you (maybe even offer a mint). If you are moved to do so, make a donation in Carol’s honor to a charity of your choice or to one of Carol’s favorites. You can donate blood at your local blood bank (in the Champaign region, that is ImpactLife at 1408 W. University Ave., Urbana). Cunningham Children’s Home is another favorite charity of Carol’s, cunninghamhome.org/ways-give/give-now.
Visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home on Thursday, April 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.