URBANA — Carol Ann Westfield, 77, of Urbana found her eternal rest at 8:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Carol was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Champaign, to Roy and Juanita (Melker) Williams. She is survived by her loving husband, Ernest L. Westfield Sr., whom she married in the spring of 1962.
She is also survived by three sons, Ernest Westfield Jr. of Champaign, Jonathan Westfield of Savoy and Glenn Westfield of Champaign; a daughter, Renayee Westfield of Urbana; 10 grandchildren, Jaelyn, Nolan, Dana, Ceigan, Tanner, Taya, Walker, Raegan, Kellan and Ariadne; two sisters, Ronita Surratt of Urbana and Nadine Lee of Ohio; and three brothers, Neil Williams of Champaign, Roy Williams of Urbana and Lawrence Williams of Urbana.
Carol worked as a clerk for UPS for over 15 years and went on to work for the University of Illinois until her passing. Prior to UPS, she also worked with special-needs students throughout the Champaign school district.
In the early 2000s, Carol began pursuing her bachelor's degree, beginning at Parkland College and later graduating from Eastern Illinois University. She was a member of Church of Apostolic Authority and enjoyed morning walks, gardening, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Church of Apostolic Authority, 400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made in Carol’s name to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered and additional information on her memorial may be found at renner-wikoffchapel.com.