SADORUS — Carol Jean (Raney) Williams, 67, of Sadorus passed away at 11:20 a.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at her residence.
Carol was born March 14, 1952, in Champaign, the daughter of Lewis Alphonus and Edith Mae (Ellis) Raney.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Tonya Turpin (Steve) of Sadorus and Kelley Abernathy (Randy) of Champaign; grandchildren, Levi Sample, Hunter Turpin, Dustin William Johnson and Jaleasa (Ro) Garcia; three great-grandsons; brother, James Raney (Connie); and sisters, Catherine Hobbs and Shirley Shelmadine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and six sisters.
Carol was a very loving and caring person.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Ingram Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mackey-Wright Funeral Home.
