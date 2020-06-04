CHAMPAIGN — Carol A. Woods, 85, of Champaign went home to her Lord at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at Arbor Rose of Monticello.
A family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana. Pastor Mike Mack will officiate.
Carol was born in Champaign on Jan. 2, 1935, to parents Daniel Jr. and Edna (Trotter) Merrifield. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two brothers.
On March 16, 1962, Carol married Donald L. Woods in Champaign; he survives. Also surviving are their children, Adrienne (Neal) Witruk of Urbana, Shelia (Eugene) Mochel of Champaign, Heather (David) Denzer of Champaign and Marsha (Wesley) Morrison of Rantoul. Four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive her.
Carol graduated from Champaign High School. She was a member of Meadowbrook Community Church, where, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.