CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Carole Elizabeth Keller, 82, of Centennial, Colo., passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Littleton Adventist Hospital.
She was born in August 1937 at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign, to Charles E. and Violet Taylo.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles J. Taylo; she is survived by her husband, Harold, of 64 years and daughter, Diane Keller-Coblentz of Clifton, Colo.
She attended schools in Champaign and graduated from Champaign High School in 1955.
She moved from Champaign in 1969 to Colorado Springs for 10 years before moving to Centennial.
Carole volunteered in schools in Colorado Springs and worked as a candy striper at Penrose Hospital. She retired as a teacher's assistant at Cherry Creek schools.
Her interest, along with Harold, was antique glass and attending glass shows across the United States. She loved reading, working with elementary children, animals, birds and hiking our trails in Colorado.
Interment will be held at a later date with her husband, a commitment "to be together forever."
Memorials may be given to the Friends of Arapahoe Libraries.