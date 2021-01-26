DANVILLE — Carole Ann Gouard gained her heavenly wings on Thursday (Jan. 21, 2021) at 7:05 a.m. after a courageous battle with cancer.
It was with unspeakable joy that we were blessed to have her in our lives; Carole brought happiness to all who knew her.
Born March 31, 1954, in Rantoul, Carole was the sixth child to Ola Mae (Previous) Ford and Norvel Dupree. A 1972 graduate of Danville High School, Carole went on to earn a BSN degree from Lakeview School of Nursing.
In 1975, she was united in holy matrimony to Roy Gouard. Carole was dedicated to family and enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, sewing and spending time with her family. “Cal" or "Cal-Ann,” as known by her family, had a smile that would light up the room. Carole was always willing to help others in need by giving words of encouragement and loving guidance. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her mother until she passed away at age 82.
Carole dedicated her life to God at an early age while attending Union Missionary Baptist Church. She later became a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir, attending Sunday school, Bible study and tutoring students.
Carole is survived by her husband, Roy Gouard, of 45 years; and children, Gary (LaKeisha) Flowers, Terrance (Toshia) Gouard, LaTasha (Richard) Coffee, Michael (Toshira) Gouard and Melvin Davis, her bonus son.
She leaves the cherished memory of her eight grandchildren, 11 brothers and sisters (Shirley Ellis, Brenda Brandon, Sylvester Ford, Lonnie Ford, Frances (John) Walker, Richard (Deanna) Ford, Donald Ford, Cynthia (John) Ogundeyibi, Gail (Rodney) Jones, Ronnie Ford and Tina (Richard) Foley), loving sister and brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; two brothers, Robert and Donnie Ford; and one grandson, Tarren Coffee.
A private funeral service will commence at noon Jan. 29 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Officiating will be Pastor Isaac Gentry. A private visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after services in Spring Hill Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Leek & Sons Funeral Home. Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.