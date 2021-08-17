DANVILLE — Carole E. McBride, 77, of Danville passed away at 6:53 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021) at home.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1943, in Danville, the daughter of Joseph and Opal (Boughner) Hegg, both deceased. She was united in marriage to John McBride on June 1, 1960. He will miss her dearly.
She will also be missed by her children, Scott McBride of Champaign, Stephen (Kari) McBride of Danville, Jill McBride of Danville and Sean McBride of Danville; grandchildren, Dylan McBride, Amanda Miller, Nicole Nail, Megan McBride and Seth McBride; great-grandchildren, Logan, Amelia, Wyatt, Memphis and Jackson; and brother, James Hegg of West Lebanon, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Elanor, John and Doris.
Carole worked in nursing and later partnered with John in the operation of the family business, ERH Enterprises. She loved her family very dearly and modeled the character traits of humility and empathy for them. She possessed a deep faith in the Lord, which was exemplified in her selfless acts of kindness and generosity, which touched the lives of so many people.
A celebration of Carole’s life will be held privately for family on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a public visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Sandusky Cemetery, Westville.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to Children’s Dyslexia Centers of East Central Illinois. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.