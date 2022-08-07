MAHOMET — Carole Ann McHugh, 72, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at home in Mahomet.
She was born on May 10, 1950, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Robert and Dorothy (Hasebe) McHugh.
Carole is survived by her cousins, Melissa (Scott) Morrell, Theresa (Mark) McMillan and Monica Rickel, all of Manhattan, Kan.; and lifelong friend, Barb Britton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia McHugh-Wedig.
Carole loved gardening, planting flowers and being outside, which earned her the nickname “The Dust Whisperer.” In her relaxation time, she loved to play her video games on her iPad. She grew to be an Illini fan, and she enjoyed watching movies.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Services will follow at 11 a.m. James Gossett will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made in Carole’s name to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Mo. Please join Carole’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.