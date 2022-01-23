RANTOUL — It’s with great sorrow and broken hearts that our family has to say goodbye to our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Carole Jane Sworthwood, 81, of Rantoul passed away at 7:05 p.m. Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Specila Care Center in Urbana.
She is finally joining the love of her life, Gary W. Sworthwood, who passed away on July 27, 2020, at the age of 82, after a short illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic at that time, private family funeral services were held.
Carole was born May 15, 1940, in Illinois, the daughter of Everett and Emma Adams. The family moved to Chesaning, Mich., when Carole was a young age. She went on to graduate from Chesaning High School in 1958. She continued her education in Detroit, going to beauty school to become a beautician. She truly loved and enjoyed all her special ladies and doing their hair.
On Feb. 13, 1961, in Chesaning, Carole married her soulmate and true love, Gary Sworthwood. They were blessed to have celebrated 60 years of marriage together. If you knew Carole and Gary, you would know they were inseparable and always did everything together.
Carole and Gary owned Gary’s Barber & Styling in Rantoul and worked together for 50-plus years before retiring. They also owned the business CK Almonds, along with their daughter, Karen, participating in festivals and venues throughout different towns and states for many years. They were always working hard and staying busy but truly enjoying every minute and grateful for all the special people they met along the way.
They were especially happy and enjoyed spending a few winter months away in their motor home in La Feria, Texas, and attending all the dances they could with the many new friends they met.
Family was very special and always had a place in their hearts. They loved spending time with family and friends and treasured each and every moment.
Carole is survived by and will be truly missed by her daughters, Kimberly (Frank) Tomcala of Owosso, Mich., and Karen (Kevin) Gosser of Williamstown, Ky.; grandchildren, Ryan (Holly) Tomcala, Justin (Sarah) Tomcala, Karissa (Jana) Leonard, Kandis (Ron) Bowman and Kalli (Brody) Farrar; great-grandchildren, Braylon and Riley Tomcala, Taylor Tomcala, Maverick and Penelope Farrar and Adalyn Bowman; and loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; parents, Everett and Emma Adams; and brothers, Maurice Adams and Jim Adams.
The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Baier family Funeral Services, Paxton, followed by burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Carole’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Foundation or to the family for a memorial in Gary and Carole’s name. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.