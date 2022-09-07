SAVOY — Carole Anne Warlick Thorn, 78, of Savoy died Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a brief illness, following a prolonged period of ill health.
Carole is survived by her husband of 53 years, Colin; their sons, Stephen (Stacey) of Chicago and Jeffrey (Devon) of Brookline, Mass.; and five grandchildren, Madeleine, Calvin, Zachary, Peter and Anne.
Prior to settling in Champaign to raise her family, Carole grew up in Whiteville, N.C. In 1968, she met her husband while doing graduate work in anthropology in Schefferville, Canada. By year’s end, they were married. After time in Quebec, Colorado, Montana and Maryland, in 1979, they settled in Champaign to raise their boys, to whom she was remarkably devoted.
Though adept at several instruments herself, she endured her sons’ musical inabilities with grace and equanimity. She suffered their numerous athletic losses, and even the occasional win, at University High School with equal good humor.
Despite a panoply of later-life health woes, she remained a ready and cheerful travel companion around the world for her husband, and an inveterate people-watcher.
Until the very end, she maintained an amazing knack for crosswords and cryptograms, an unflinching appreciation of milk chocolate and the deepest of loves for her family.
Contributions in Carole’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. A sweeter, more stoic soul has rarely existed. Her loss is deeply grieved.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.