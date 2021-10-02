CATLIN — Caroline R. Brown, 90, of Catlin passed away at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Danville.
She was born in Georgetown on Aug. 25, 1931. Her parents were Samuel Orva and Hazel Steward Jordan, and she was one of eight children. After graduating from high school, she attended business school. On Dec. 3, 1955, she married Walter Dean Brown in Catlin and enjoyed 46 years of marriage.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews on the Jordan and Brown sides, all of who will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Ola Houck, Lela Hollingsworth, Ann Berry and Susan Lovett; and three brothers, Max, Paul and Harold (Cork) Jordan.
Caroline worked at First Presbyterian Church in Danville for over 25 years as a secretary. After retiring from First Presbyterian Church, she began hand-quilting quilts for her nieces and nephews and completed approximately 20 quilts. Caroline loved to sew in addition to quilting, embroidering, knitting, crocheting and gardening.
She loved to bake and do canning and pickling. Pies, cookies, fruitcake and candy were some of her specialties that friends and family members ate at potlucks and family gatherings.
She collected coins, tins, stamps and Depression glass and was interested in family genealogy. During her retirement, she enjoyed Quilt Club meetings, Red Hat lunches and traveling. Caroline was a member of Catlin Church of Christ and the Dorcas Sunday school class.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Darren Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Robison Chapel. Masks will be required for entry.
Memorials may be made to Catlin Church of Christ. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.