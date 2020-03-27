Caroline Thomas Mar 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIBSON CITY — Caroline Thomas, 90, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Gibson City, died at 11:45 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Grand Manor Court, Raleigh. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Lamb Funeral Home, 303 N. Church St., Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers